SVB Leerink Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $29.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $18,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 89.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

