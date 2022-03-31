Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Announces $0.97 Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.974 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.90.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

