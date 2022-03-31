Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Announces $0.97 Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.974 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%.
About Swedbank AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.