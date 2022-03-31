Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYF. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.16.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. 43,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,111,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 271,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $243,432,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

