Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $409.61

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.61 ($5.37) and traded as low as GBX 304 ($3.98). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 314.40 ($4.12), with a volume of 1,232,391 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.82) to GBX 575 ($7.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 548.13 ($7.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 314.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 408.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) per share. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 7.52%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In related news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 223,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £614,625 ($805,115.27).

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

