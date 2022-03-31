Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRHC. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 313,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,397. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and have sold 15,838 shares valued at $243,547. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

