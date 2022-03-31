Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSM. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

NYSE:TSM opened at $106.73 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $97.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

