TAP Consulting LLC Acquires New Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.70. 38,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,865. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $91.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.15.

