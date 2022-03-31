TAP Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 778 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $160.05. 21,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,325. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $140.67 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.61.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

