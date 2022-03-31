TAP Consulting LLC Invests $32,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

MO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.31. 115,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

