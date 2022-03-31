TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 160,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,847. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

