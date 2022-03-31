TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.14. 42,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $238.34 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

