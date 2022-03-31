TAP Consulting LLC Purchases New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 44,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 84,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

