TAP Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 1,575 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $59.29. 12,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,612. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

