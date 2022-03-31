TAP Consulting LLC Sells 4,382 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $84.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.25.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

