TAP Consulting LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 196 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.32.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $583.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,582. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $348.84 and a 12 month high of $578.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.50. The company has a market cap of $258.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

