Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will announce $24.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.62 billion and the highest is $24.72 billion. Target posted sales of $24.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $109.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.06 billion to $111.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.03 billion to $117.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.14.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.66 and its 200-day moving average is $230.94. The company has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

