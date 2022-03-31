Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “
TWODY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $27.80.
