Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.12. 13,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,763. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.