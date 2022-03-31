Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $121.03 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

