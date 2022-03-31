TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 53,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,077 shares.The stock last traded at $3.93 and had previously closed at $3.88.

TTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $514.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.95.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 68,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 79,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

