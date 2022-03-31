Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.26.

TCBI stock opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.