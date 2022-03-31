Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Trading Up 0.3%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 1,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $415,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.