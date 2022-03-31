Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1,629.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of TPL stock traded down $30.36 on Tuesday, reaching $1,419.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,743. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,183.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,224.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 97 shares of company stock valued at $114,551. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $5,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 17,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

