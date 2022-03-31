TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,831. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.17. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35,272.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.