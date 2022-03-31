The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in March

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Shares of ACOPF opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

About a2 Milk (Get Rating)

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

