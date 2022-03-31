The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.03. 1,140,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.62.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

