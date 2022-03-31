The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

