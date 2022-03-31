The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.
Shares of DSGX stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
