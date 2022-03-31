The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $183.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $183.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.76.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,142. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.