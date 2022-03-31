The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $151.79. The company had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,665. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $151.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

