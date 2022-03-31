The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

NYSE:HIG opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BOKF NA grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,083,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

