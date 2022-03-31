The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The National Security Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The National Security Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of 69.73 and a beta of -0.44.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The National Security Group’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The National Security Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The National Security Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

