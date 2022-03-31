The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OLB traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,424. The company has a market cap of $18.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.69. The OLB Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

In other news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 42,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $83,435.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $213,041. Insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The OLB Group by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

