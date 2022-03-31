The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:PG traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,517,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The company has a market capitalization of $369.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
