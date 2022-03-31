The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $99,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after buying an additional 1,375,124 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.15.

NYSE PG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.39. 5,779,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,378. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day moving average is $151.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

