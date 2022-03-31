The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.15.

Shares of PG traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,517,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $369.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

