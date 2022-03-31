The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,156. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.08. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

