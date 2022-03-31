The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.70. 437,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. Timken has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Timken by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

