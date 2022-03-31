The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

DIS opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

