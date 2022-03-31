Thingschain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (TIC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $19,620.49 and $3.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,358.94 or 0.99910984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00026991 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

