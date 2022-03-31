Thomas Catinazzo Sells 13,286 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $398,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.54. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $38.80.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after buying an additional 139,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,811,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 469,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

