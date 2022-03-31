Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $1,331,000.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,772,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,419,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

