Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Down 6.7%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 12,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 164,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$179.73 million and a P/E ratio of -21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

