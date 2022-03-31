Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TMBR opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

