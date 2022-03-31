Titan Coin Reaches Market Cap of $248,264.52 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $248,264.52 and $6.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007351 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

