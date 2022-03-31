TokenPay Reaches Market Cap of $772,934.67 (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $772,934.67 and $75,194.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.56 or 1.00079346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026814 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

