Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 39.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

