Tombola Gold Ltd (ASX:TBA) Insider Byron Miles Acquires 1,282,050 Shares

Tombola Gold Ltd (ASX:TBA – Get Rating) insider Byron Miles bought 1,282,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.95 ($37,593.95).

About Tombola Gold

Tombola Gold Ltd operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds beneficial interest in 15 exploration licenses located in the Burra region, South Australia. It also holds interest in the Evening Star IOCG/ Oxide project consisting of three granted mining leases located in the Cloncurry region of Queensland, as well as holds interest in the Gilded Rose gold project and Mt Freda complex project.

