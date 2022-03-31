TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.12% and a negative net margin of 60.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

TOMZ stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 87,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,463. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

