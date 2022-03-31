TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.44.

Shares of BLD opened at $185.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.79. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

