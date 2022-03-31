Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.67.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Toro by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Toro by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Toro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,065 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.